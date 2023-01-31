Integrated logistics company Maersk and the Berlin-based start-up Cozero have announced a partnership to develop analytics tools to improve greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions visibility for international parcel deliveries in Europe.

"Since entering the European e-Commerce logistics sector in 2021 with the acquisition of B2C Europe, Maersk has delivered millions of international parcels for European online-sellers. Due to a higher supply chain complexity, international parcels usually have a larger GHG footprint than domestic parcels," says an official release from Maersk.

Christian Grosse, Chief Product Officer in Europe, E-Delivery, Maersk says: “Our customers in the international e-commerce industry by design have large gaps in their GHG footprint visibility due to the high number of parties involved in the first, middle and last mile delivery process. This makes optimising emissions a challenge for them. With Cozero’s technology, we can provide our customers with detailed information on their emissions on every step and component of their international parcels' journey. This will help them to make smart choices and significantly reduce their GHG footprint.”

Maersk’s goal is to be a net zero business across all scopes by 2040 with ambitious near term targets for 2030 in all its business segments from ocean and air to landside logistics, the release added. "Selected Maersk e-delivery customers in Europe will be able to register for the new tool from February 2023 to trace and analyse the emissions of their international parcels. To do so, detailed information on every parcel including weight, routing and vehicle used to transport it in every leg of the cross-border delivery will be processed according to the globally recognised standards of the GHG protocol. Accurate emissions data and valuable insights will be visualised in a simple and intuitive way, making it easier to identify the main emissions contributors and take the needed actions to reduce them."

Helen Tacke, CEO, Cozero adds: "Our platform was developed to make emissions data in complex structures transparent, to understand them and, on this basis, to reduce the GHG footprint of companies and their value chain. We are delighted that Maersk has chosen to work with Cozero for this very reason."

Maersk has already successfully tested Cozero’s platform with first customers, and the pilot offering will now be rolled out to more e-commerce clients, the release added.