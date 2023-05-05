Maersk inaugurates 1st distribution facility in Cape Town
New 10,000 sq. m. facility will offer Maersk’s customers easy connectivity to rail, road, air & port infrastructure
Maersk, a global integrator of logistics, inaugurated its first warehousing & distribution (W&D) facility in Cape Town, South Africa.
"Present at the inauguration were Ryan Best, Head of Logistics & Services, Maersk Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, Lubabalo Mtya, Managing Director, Maersk Southern Africa, and other leaders from Maersk," says an official release.
"Our first warehouse in South Africa is a significant milestone in our journey to building integrated logistics solutions for our customers in this region," says Mtya. "This facility strengthens our commitment to our customers by connecting and simplifying their supply chains with end-to-end logistics solutions."
The new W&D facility is spread over 10,000 sq. m. and has an additional open yard space of 3,500 sq. m. The facility has over 85 percent area covered with racking providing for 7,000 pallet locations, the release added.
"The warehouse is located with access to the strategic Belcon rail siding at under 5 km, Port of Cape Town at 22 km and fast and easy connectivity to N1 and N2 highways as well as close proximity to Cape Town International Airport. This will allow customers to use different modes of transport to move their goods to and from the Maersk warehouse. The rail siding will enable reliable, faster, cost-efficient, and greener access into/out of the port, bypassing traffic, and port gate congestion."
The facility has dedicated back-up power and top-notch safety for fire compliance with Automatic Sprinkler Inspection Bureau (ASIB) certification, the release added.