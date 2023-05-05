Maersk, a global integrator of logistics, inaugurated its first warehousing & distribution (W&D) facility in Cape Town, South Africa. "Present at the inauguration were Ryan Best, Head of Logistics & Services, Maersk Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, Lubabalo Mtya, Managing Director, Maersk Southern Africa, and other leaders from Maersk," says an official release. "Our first warehouse in South Africa is a significant milestone in our journey to building integrated logistics solutions for our customers in this region," says Mtya. "This facility strengthens our commitment to our customers by connecting and simplifying their supply chains with end-to-end logistics solutions."

The new W&D facility is spread over 10,000 sq. m. and has an additional open yard space of 3,500 sq. m. The facility has over 85 percent area covered with racking providing for 7,000 pallet locations, the release added.