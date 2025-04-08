OCP Group, through its specialty products & solutions (SPS) strategic business unit and Maersk have signed a global memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen their long-standing collaboration and jointly advance innovative, resilient and sustainable supply chain solutions.

"The new milestone in the OCP Group - Maersk partnership builds on years of successful cooperation and shared commitment to excellence in logistics, and marks a new chapter in the partnership with a focus on delivering agile, digitalised, and sustainable logistics solutions to support OCP’s international growth – particularly through its SPS business unit," says an official release from Maersk.

The agreement includes ocean and inland transportation, logistics services, digitalised supply chain management, educational programmes and sustainability initiatives, the release added.

"This groundbreaking agreement is designed to forge a world-class, resilient, and robust supply chain, capable of withstanding uncertainties in an ever-changing world. It aligns with the strategic ambitions of OCP’s global business operations, particularly fostering the growth of specialty product solutions in international markets," says Anass Hassainate, Head of Supply Chain & Logistics, SPS SBU, OCP Group.

Emilio De La Cruz, Managing Director, South West Europe and Maghreb Area, Maersk adds: "We are very pleased to see that our partners at OCP Group share our commitment to innovation and making supply chains more resilient and future-proof. Through our joint initiatives in the area of research and education, we also aim to increase the competencies in logistics and supply chain among the next generation of professionals in Morocco – one of our key markets in the Mediterranean."