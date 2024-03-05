A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has partnered with global toy manufacturer BANDAI NAMCO with a distribution centre to handle its supply chain and logistics needs in Mexico City.

Strategically located in the northern part of the city, the facility serves as a vital hub for preparing deliveries to all of Bandai's customers in Mexico. This provides Bandai with entry into a vast and expanding market, alongside leveraging Maersk network of logistics assets across the globe and its expertise to connect customers supply chains.

Patricia Perez Salazar, Managing Director for Maersk in Mexico, said,“We are thrilled to be working with BANDAI NAMCO as its logistic partner to provide tailor-made and simplified solutions for their operations in Mexico. As a global strategic logistics partner, Maersk leverages its diverse product offerings to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness for Bandai within the supply chain. With plans for further expansion across Mexico, we remain committed to our mission to elevate logistics standards and empower businesses across the region.”

Pablo Vargas San Jose, CEO, BANDAI NAMCO México, said, “We are glad to have Maersk as one of our main business partners. With this partnership, we will be able to maintain our quality services with our customers, and we also share the goal of reducing the carbon footprint.”

Designed to cater to the needs of retail and lifestyles customers, the centre includes sorting, storage, cross-docking, inventory management, and a range of value-added services such as labelling, packaging, and re-packaging, and order fulfilment.

Maersk leverages its capacities at terminals in Mexico, with rail transportation, depot storage, and finally handling in its distribution centres, to optimizing time and cost efficiency for its customers.

Maersk's footprint spans over 150,000 square meters across in Mexico, further solidifying its commitment to the region. Looking ahead, Maersk has ambitious plans for expansion, with additional capabilities in Guadalajara and Monterrey, as well as existing capabilities in Tijuana, aimed at providing customers with solutions to facilitate Mexico-US cross-border trade. These initiatives underscore Maersk's ongoing commitment to enhancing its capabilities and delivering unparalleled logistics solutions to customers across the region.