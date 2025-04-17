Maersk inaugurated its new state-of-the-art warehouse facility in Senegal, highlighting its commitment to developing and enhancing logistics infrastructure across West Africa.

"The facility's strategic location provides multiple benefits for customers, including proximity to end markets, manufacturing operations, and port facilities that are within a distance of 10 km. This positioning enables more efficient distribution within Senegal and facilitates cross-border transportation to neighbouring West African countries," says an official release.

Thomas Theeuwes, Managing Director, Maersk West Africa says: "This investment in Dakar demonstrates our long-term commitment to Senegal and the broader West African region. By establishing this modern warehouse facility, we're delivering on our promise to create seamless, integrated logistics solutions that enable our customers to optimise their supply chains and accelerate growth."

The warehouse offers 5,100 square metres of indoor storage capacity with 7,036 pallet positions, complemented by 500 square metres of outdoor storage. The setup allows Maersk to handle a wide range of commodities, including fast-moving consumer goods, retail merchandise, lifestyle products and technology items, the release added.

"West Africa represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving market with unique logistics challenges," adds Theeuwes. "Our customers deserve reliable, efficient warehouse solutions that connect seamlessly with transportation services. This facility directly addresses those needs and will contribute to the economic growth in the region."

The new hub in Dakar strengthens Maersk’s network of facilities in West Africa, which spans eight countries and covers over 100,000 sq. m. with a presence in Dakar, Abidjan, Tema, Douala, Lagos, Conakry, Lome and Cotonou, the release added.