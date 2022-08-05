Danish carrier Maersk has signed a deal to acquire Martin Bencher Group, a Denmark-based project logistics company for an enterprise value of $61 million.

"Martin Bencher was founded in 1997 and is an asset-light logistics provider that specialises in project logistics. Martin Bencher's core capability is designing end-to-end project logistics solutions for global clients, and the company's competitive strengths include deep industry expertise, a solid track record, long-term stakeholder relationships as well as a highly skilled organisation," says a statement from Maersk announcing the deal.

Karsten Kildahl, Regional Managing Director in Europe, Maersk says: "Martin Bencher will be an excellent fit to Maersk and our integrator strategy, strengthening our ability to provide project logistics services to our global clients. When Martin Bencher joins the Maersk family, we will be able to deliver project logistics services with a high degree of reliability, a proven track-record, and a strong focus on Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE). In addition to supporting our existing customers' project logistics needs, we will also be able to provide a more comprehensive offering to a wide array of industries."

With the intended acquisition, Maersk will also introduce a new product Maersk Project Logistics. Project logistics is a specialised service offering within the global logistics industry that covers the combination of solution design, special cargo transportation, and project management services including detailed planning, orchestration, and sequencing of end-to-end shipments from suppliers to destination sites, the release added.

"We are thrilled to become an integral part of Maersk, which we see as an ideal fit for our people and clients," says Peter Thorsoe Jensen, CEO, Martin Bencher. "Clients requiring project logistics are aware of the constraints and challenges facing them and are seeking strategic partners with sufficient ambitions and strength to handle their entire global supply chain now and in the years to come. Together with Maersk, we will have the scale, commitment, and capabilities to handle the entire logistics scope of work for clients around the world – as well as expand into new industries."

Martin Bencher Group is present globally through 31 offices in 23 countries with almost 170 employees, the release added.