Vestas, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, has awarded Maersk an important contract for transporting the extra heavy powertrains of its largest ever built wind turbine V236.

"This heart-piece of the 15 MW turbine weighs 260 tonnes alone and will be installed in the nacelle in Vesta’s factory in Lindø, Denmark," says an official release from Maersk.

Maersk will manage the transport with special equipment from the assembly site in Lommel, Belgium via Antwerp to the port of Lindø, the release added. "The powertrain is one of a number of large components of the nacelle. The final V236 nacelle has a total weight of more than 630 tonnes including the powertrain."

Maersk offers out-of-gauge and special cargo shipments as part of its Maersk Project Logistics business.

"Since our cooperation started, Maersk has proven to be a very capable and optimal partner who can serve a lot of our logistics needs globally out of one hand," says Damien Lhors, Group Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain and Transport, Vestas. "An integrated supply chain solution which is being designed and built together with a strategic partner adds visibility and thus resilience to our logistics operations as well as a lot of ease while executing our complex logistics business. It has been an exciting joint journey which we will continue and expand."

Maersk will also move the V236 powertrains to a new Vestas factory in Poland at a later stage, the release added. "Maersk is building a full supply chain solution for all cargo flows inbound manufacturing into both production sites in Denmark and Poland. Apart from heavy lift transports, Maersk is also taking care of Vesta’s containerised cargo as well as air freight, customs services, intermodal and warehousing as part of a fully integrated logistics solution on a global scale."

Claus Svane Schmidt, Global Head, Maersk Project Logistics says: "For more than two years, we have been working for Vestas in a close partnership, developing exciting heavy lift projects as well as normal containerised cargo. We are extremely honoured about being the preferred and trusted partner for Vestas. The transport requires complex logistics capabilities and experience, which makes us even more proud to be selected by the world’s leading renewable energy company."