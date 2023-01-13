Kenya's logistic company Mitchell Cotts Group in partnership with Perishable Movements Limited (PMKL) and Fresh Handling Kenya ( Fresh H.) has recently inaugurated the first vacuum cooling service at the land-side of the air cargo terminal facility in JKIA, Nairobi.

The already commissioned equipment is expected to assist Kenya’s exporters of fresh flowers, herbs, and vegetables to extend the shelf life of fresh produce and meet the stringent quality requirements of international markets, cited a post by the Kenya Airports Authorities(KAA) on Friday.

The vacuum cooling service is also expected to boost the country's export earnings and increase the competitiveness of Kenya's exports in the global fresh produce market.

"It is important to note that the 41st ICAO Assembly held in Montreal last year, overwhelmingly supported the adoption of a long-term aspirational climate goal of net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. For Kenya to realize this goal, all stakeholders in the sector need to play their part. At Kenya Airports Authority, we have adopted the Airports Council International's (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Program and I encourage all stakeholders to incorporate sustainability in all your business excellence practices." KAA Customer Experience Manager, Dominic Ngigi, said while KAA, Ag General Manager, Marketing and Business Development, Jacob Bwana at the event.

This development can be seen in the context of the fact that post-harvest losses in Kenya range from 10 to 50 percent, depending on the type of farm produce. The vacuum cooling service, therefore, spells good tidings for the horticulture sector.