Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and its group company MOL Logistics announced that they began operating a warehouse in Nairobi, the MOL Group's first in Africa, in July 2023.



The Nairobi warehouse is licensed to handle food, medicines and liquor as well. It is located for international logistics, a 15-minute drive to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya's largest, and adjacent to Nairobi's Inland Container Depot.

The MOL Group's presence in Kenya includes a local subsidiary, MOL Shipping (Kenya), and its's Nairobi branch, which also offers ocean and air forwarding services to/from Africa.

In May 2023, MOL and General Cargo Service (GCS Velogic), the logistics subsidiary in Kenya of Velogic, the logistics arm of the Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers Group, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for an alliance, and jointly offered total logistics services including forwarding, customs clearance, warehouse management, and land transport in Kenya and neighbouring countries.

“The MOL Group will develop and expand new non-shipping businesses such as logistics services in emerging markets, including Africa, as stated in the 2035 management plan's portfolio and regional strategies, and will continue to pursue opportunities in Africa,” reads the release.