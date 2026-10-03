Global logistics provider DHL Group has officially designated Morocco as one of its priority ‘Geographic Tailwinds’ markets, marking a decisive strategic move to capitalise on shifting global trade corridors, nearshoring momentum, and rising foreign direct investment across North Africa.

The announcement, delivered at Tangier Logistics Days 2026, places Morocco within an exclusive selection of high-growth economies identified by DHL as major beneficiaries of structural realignments in global trade. As multinational enterprise customers increasingly diversify sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution away from single-origin supply chains, Morocco’s strategic position bridging Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa has significantly enhanced its status as an international trade hub.

Addressing industry delegates at the Tangier forum, Mary Oxley, Vice President Marketing & Sales, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa, highlighted the operational dynamics underpinning the decision: “Morocco’s inclusion in DHL Group’s Geographic Tailwinds priority markets reflects what we are already seeing on the ground. The country is becoming increasingly important in the context of global trade, investment and supply chain diversification. Its strategic location between Europe and Africa, growing industrial base, strong logistics infrastructure and talented workforce position Morocco well to benefit from changing trade patterns and increasing investment flows in the years ahead.

Mary Oxley DHL at Tangier Logistics Days

The strategic designation reflects broader structural changes across the international logistics landscape. Amid shifting trade patterns and geopolitical rebalancing, corporate supply chain strategies are pivoting decisively toward resilience, regional diversification, and proximity to major consumption markets. Morocco’s rapid industrial expansion, particularly across high-value sectors such as automotive manufacturing, aerospace engineering, life sciences, healthcare, and food and agriculture, has established the nation as a primary destination for nearshoring and direct investment.

To support this accelerating commercial activity, DHL Group is expanding upon an established operational footprint built over nearly four decades in the country. Employing more than 400 logistics professionals across distinct business divisions, the group provides comprehensive trade coverage encompassing air and ocean freight forwarding, express delivery, and contract logistics.

DHL Express, which commenced operations in Morocco in 1987, operates dedicated air express gateways at Casablanca and Tangier. Its domestic network features nine service centres, 23 retail outlets, and a fleet of 147 delivery vehicles. In addition, the division operates two dedicated cargo aircraft and maintains two facilities certified by the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA), ensuring high security standards and rapid transit times for time-sensitive international shipments connecting Moroccan exporters with global markets.

Complementing these express links, DHL Global Forwarding has expanded heavy freight and supply chain operations across the country since establishing its presence in 2007. Anchored by its primary office in Casablanca alongside branch locations in Tangier and Agadir, the division manages a 3,600-square-metre warehouse facility within the Tangier Med Hub Free Zone. Situated at one of the Mediterranean region's critical maritime trade hubs, the facility offers comprehensive ocean and air freight forwarding, customs clearance, and integrated logistics solutions.

As global trade routes continue to evolve, DHL Group is reinforcing sustainable and resilient logistics networks aligned with global commercial demand.

This article was originally published on the STAT Trade Times.