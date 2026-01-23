MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has expanded its inland logistics offering across Africa as part of a wider push to strengthen end-to-end connectivity beyond ports. The company is highlighting its intermodal capabilities across rail, road and port infrastructure to support rising demand for dependable inland transport across the continent.

The initiative focuses on four inland corridors that link landlocked regions with coastal gateways. These include routes in Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, Cameroon, South Africa and Kenya. The corridors are central to the movement of goods across major trade lanes and support sectors such as agriculture, mining, fast-moving consumer goods and temperature-controlled cargo.

The Côte d’Ivoire to Burkina Faso corridor links the Port of Abidjan with Ouagadougou over a distance of about 1,150 to 1,260 kilometres. The route handles trade flows between two growing economies and plays a role in moving exports and imports across West Africa. MSC said the corridor benefits from investments aimed at improving reliability, easing congestion and supporting time-sensitive shipments.

MSC said the wider campaign is intended to show how its inland network complements maritime services and provides customers with a single logistics solution from origin to destination. The company noted that stronger inland connectivity is becoming more important as African countries expand road and rail infrastructure and deepen regional trade integration.

The effort also aligns with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which is being implemented in phases and aims to create a single market across the continent. MSC said its inland investments support this process by reducing transit delays and improving access for landlocked producers to regional and global markets.

According to the company, similar corridor developments in Cameroon, South Africa and Kenya will be highlighted through 2026. These routes are being positioned to support high-volume cargo and improve planning reliability for shippers operating across multiple African markets.

“These corridors reflect our commitment to delivering competitive inland solutions that reduce complexity for our customers,” Caroline Trefault, Intermodal Africa Manager, MSC, said. “By combining maritime strength with robust intermodal services, we are enabling businesses to move cargo more efficiently, reliably, and cost-effectively across Africa.”

MSC said its inland strategy builds on its long presence in Africa, where it operates through local agencies, port coverage and integrated road and rail services to support trade flows across the continent.