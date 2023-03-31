MSC has reinforced its continuous investment in Africa with the introduction of the brand Africa Global Logistics (AGL).

AGL is the new name for the business formerly known as Bolloré Africa Logistics (BAL), says an official release.

MSC had acquired BAL in 2022 for a purchase price based on an enterprise value, net of minority interests, of €5.7 billion ($6.3 billion).

"Having developed its expertise over more than a century and with more than 21,000 employees working in 49 countries, AGL is a reference multimodal logistics operator and is now part of the cargo division of MSC Group. AGL will continue to operate as an independent entity with the full support of family-owned MSC Group’s strength and scale. MSC will count on AGL as a preferred logistics partner in addition to MSC’s existing MEDLOG inland transportation and logistics business."

AGL will also support MSC and all other shipping lines with productive maritime container terminals as well as efficient multipurpose terminals and rail operations, the release added.

"We are pleased to begin this adventure within the MSC group," says Phillippe Labonne, President, AGL. "This new brand reinforces our ambition to be a trusted logistics partner for our customers in Africa and around the world while underlining our commitment to innovate and participate alongside Africa's states and partners in the transformation of the continent. I am convinced that with the constant mobilisation of our teams, we will succeed in designing innovative solutions to create value for our customers and partners."

Global connectivity of African territories

AGL has more than 250 logistics and shipping agencies, 22 port and rail concessions, 66 dry ports and two river terminals. "AGL will accelerate its investments in order to develop its capacities and facilitate the import and export of goods. AGL will thus respond to the challenges of intra-African trade, energy transition, the continent's demographic growth, the improvement of the living environment and the digitalisation of Africa."