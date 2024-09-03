Medlog, a subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, has acquired U.K.-based logistics operator Maritime Group.

The sale was completed on September 2, 2024, and marks a significant milestone for both Maritime and its development plans, says an official release from Maritime.

"Over the last 23 years, from small beginnings, through a highly flexible and innovative approach, Maritime has become one of the country’s leading logistics providers with 3,000 employees and a state-of-the-art network of 41 sites across the U.K. Today, it provides comprehensive supply chain coverage through a range of integrated road and rail freight logistics services including container transport and storage, domestic distribution, freight management and truck sales."

John Williams, Executive Chairman, Maritime Group says: “We are really pleased to have secured the long-term future of the business as part of an independent, global logistics organisation capable of providing the continued investment to help us with our exciting plans to develop the company for all our stakeholders. In Medlog, we share a common heritage, culture, values and understanding, and we look forward to their support in realising the full potential of Maritime and our commitment to our valued employees, customers and suppliers.

"We will continue to develop practical, technology-driven, infrastructure-led, supply chain solutions and setting a high bar for service performance in the U.K. with new battery electric trucks on order and our rail terminals operating on an open access basis for existing and new customers."

Giuseppe Prudente, Chairman, Medlog adds: “We are delighted to be expanding our logistics footprint in the United Kingdom. Medlog specialises in intermodal transportation, providing solutions in more than 80 countries. The wealth of knowledge within Maritime, coupled with the investment and expertise from Medlog, will power continued innovation into the U.K.’s logistics infrastructure for the future in a manner that’s aligned with our values and the respect we hold for the environment.”

Maritime’s current management team, headed by Williams, will remain with the business and continue to run the company with new investment support from Medlog under the Maritime brand, the release added.