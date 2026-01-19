Nigeria has concluded a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Arab Emirates to deepen cooperation across trade, logistics, renewable energy, infrastructure and digital trade, marking a new phase in bilateral economic engagement between the two countries.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, with President Bola Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan present, alongside senior trade and investment officials from both sides. The pact is expected to provide a structured framework for expanding cross-border trade and improving the movement of goods, capital and services between Nigeria and the UAE.

Under the agreement, both countries will work towards closer collaboration in logistics and supply chain development, with a focus on improving efficiency, market access and investment flows. The partnership also seeks to support trade-linked infrastructure, including transport networks and energy systems that underpin industrial and export growth.

President Tinubu said the agreement would strengthen cooperation in aviation, logistics, agriculture and climate-aligned infrastructure, positioning Nigeria as a stronger trade and investment hub within Africa. He noted that the pact aligns with Nigeria’s broader objective of attracting long-term capital and integrating more deeply into global value chains.

The agreement comes as Nigeria prepares to co-host Investopia with the UAE in Lagos in February, an initiative aimed at mobilising international investors and accelerating investment commitments. The platform is expected to connect policymakers, investors and businesses around opportunities linked to trade, energy transition and industrial development.

Tinubu said Nigeria is targeting up to 30 billion dollars annually in climate and green industrial finance as part of its energy transition and economic reforms. He added that improving electricity access, logistics capacity and industrial infrastructure remains central to enabling trade growth and export competitiveness.

The president also pointed to recent reforms supporting investor confidence, including the adoption of a National Carbon Market Activation Policy and the launch of a National Carbon Registry. These measures, he said, are designed to improve transparency and support capital inflows into sustainable projects.

Nigeria’s Electricity Act 2023 and ongoing investments in distributed renewable energy are expected to support industrial activity and logistics operations by improving power availability. The government is also prioritising local value addition in sectors such as critical minerals, with a focus on strengthening export-orientated supply chains.

Tinubu said Nigeria’s non-oil exports have grown by 21 per cent, supported by a broader product base and rising capital inflows. He added that the country has secured more than 50 billion dollars in investment commitments across key sectors, reinforcing the role of trade and logistics in driving economic growth.