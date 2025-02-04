Ocean Network Express (ONE) and LX Pantos have launched their joint venture, Boxlinks LLC, to enhance domestic intermodal transportation services in the United States.

The partnership will utilise the companies’ relationships with major rail and trucking providers to offer inland-to-coastal transportation services. Customers will have access to an expanded equipment pool through Boxlinks to streamline cargo movement.

Hiroki Tsujii, Global Chief Officer—Head of Product & Network at ONE, said, “Through Boxlinks, we are transforming how we deliver value in the United States. We will build a more resilient and agile inland network that will benefit our customers in the domestic market.”

Boxlinks aims to provide domestic logistics solutions at competitive rates by integrating rail and road networks. The venture will focus on optimising transit times and ensuring reliable transport services across key inland and coastal locations.

ONE, based in Singapore, operates a fleet of over 240 vessels with a total capacity of 1.9 million TEUs. The company offers container shipping services in over 120 countries.

LX Pantos, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, provides logistics services across 380 locations worldwide. It is South Korea’s largest logistics provider and ranks among the world’s top seven sea freight forwarders.