Digital freight forwarding company OnePort 365 has raised $5 million in seed funding to drive the end-to-end digitisation of freight management in Africa and support expansion into new markets across the continent.

The funding round was led by Mobility 54 (the venture capital arm of Toyota Tsusho and CFAO Group) with an investment of $2 million, with participation from SBI Investment, Flexport, ODX, a Singaporean syndicate fund and other strategic angel investors. Samurai Incubate also re-invested after participating in the previous round, according to an official statement.

With the funding, OnePort 365 is positioned to further improve efficiency and lower overheads in cross-border trading across the continent as well as deliver a wide range of new services that will increase profitability across the board.

Africa's clearing and forwarding market is growing with the latest figures suggesting a market size of $4.2 billion and a projected growth rate of 12.5 percent with new services emerging, the statement said. "However, a wide range of challenges including congestion at ports, difficulty with accessing effective service providers and complex payment systems have resulted in increased costs, inefficiencies and many missed opportunities for traders.

"With OnePort 365, traders no longer have to wait up to two weeks to compare the best rates from different service providers. With pre-negotiated rates, they can explore competitive offers on the platform and book freights in 30 seconds or less. Traders can also connect with shipping and inland transportation vendors and manage the entire process (from booking to payment) on one single platform. Traders get GPS-enabled, real-time visibility of their shipments and they can view all documents relating to the shipment via the platform, eliminating the laborious process of physically retrieving these documents from offices or shipping line centres. The platform also leverages advancements in payment technology and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) to power instant payments."