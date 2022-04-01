Peli BioThermal, the life science industry's cold chain partner from discovery to distribution, will launch a new product at LogiPharma Europe to be held in Nice, France from 5-7 April, 2022.

The next generation addition to Peli BioThermal's product portfolio has been specifically designed and optimised for the commercial pharmaceutical distribution market. The technology, incorporated within the new product, including TIC™ panels providing maximum thermal energy efficiencies, will have a significant impact in the commercial pharma sector, an official statement said.

"We look forward to staging our new product reveal at LogiPharma," says David Williams, President, Peli BioThermal. "It will be a world first preview of our pioneering new product, which has been based on the advanced legacy technology of other successful products such as our Crēdo Cube™ shippers."

Included in the launch of their new cold chain shipper is sophisticated software to help drive greater efficiency and understanding of its sustainability impact including carbon footprint. Peli BioThermal will stage the product reveal at stand #74 where they will also be exhibiting cold chain shipper solutions from its product portfolio including Crēdo Cube™ and CoolGuard™ Advance.

Kai Goellner, Principal Product Development Engineer with Peli BioThermal will deliver a presentation on 'How cell and gene therapies are changing pharmaceutical logistics – new, innovative products require new technologies' in collaboration with World Courier's Andrea Zobel, PhD Senior Director, Personalised Supply Chain.

As more cell and gene therapies enter the innovative pharmaceutical market, the presentation will explain the increasing need to meet new logistics requirements and highlight the need for traceability, the statement added.