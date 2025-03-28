The African perishable export industry stands at a crossroads. With global demand soaring, logistics challenges have never been more pressing. Perishable Logistics Africa 2025, taking place on April 1 at Emara Ole-Sereni in Nairobi, aims to drive conversations that will redefine how Africa’s fresh produce moves across borders, ensuring efficiency, sustainability, and resilience in the face of disruption.

From the fields of Kenya to supermarket shelves in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, perishables must travel vast distances while maintaining peak freshness. Yet, obstacles such as fractured cold chain infrastructure, limited multimodal transport options, and unforeseen geopolitical disruptions continue to hinder progress. The conference will bring together industry leaders, exporters, and policymakers to explore viable solutions, offering a roadmap for the future of African agri-exports.

What: Perishable Logistics Africa 2025

Where: Emara Ole-Sereni, Nairobi

When: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

One of the key areas of focus will be infrastructure. The conference will examine how gaps in cold storage, packhouses, and transport networks contribute to post-harvest losses and affect market competitiveness. Discussions will highlight investment opportunities in logistics hubs, improved rail connectivity, and advancements in reefer container technology to ensure African exporters can meet international standards.

Another critical aspect will be market access. The evolving geopolitical landscape has exposed the vulnerabilities of relying on limited trade routes. Experts will delve into strategies for market diversification, tapping into emerging destinations in Asia and the Middle East while strengthening existing ties with Europe and North America.

Technology and innovation will also take centre stage. With supply chain inefficiencies driving up costs and reducing profitability, the conference will explore how digital solutions—ranging from AI-driven route optimization to blockchain-enabled traceability—can enhance transparency and efficiency. Additionally, the role of mobile cold storage and farmer-focused logistics platforms will be examined to better integrate smallholder producers into global trade networks.

The financial complexities of perishable logistics cannot be ignored. Cargo claims, insurance disputes, and fluctuating freight rates add another layer of risk for exporters. Industry experts will offer insights into managing financial exposure, understanding insurance policies, and mitigating claim rejections to safeguard profitability in an unpredictable market.

Beyond problem-solving, Perishable Logistics Africa 2025 is about fostering collaboration. The event will bring together producers, freight forwarders, policymakers, and logistics providers to bridge the existing gaps in the supply chain. The goal is clear: to build a more resilient, responsive, and globally competitive perishable logistics ecosystem in Africa.

As African agriculture continues to expand its footprint in international markets, logistics must evolve alongside it. Perishable Logistics Africa 2025 will be a catalyst for this transformation, setting the stage for a more integrated, future-ready perishable export sector.

