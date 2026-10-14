South Africa’s commercial transport and agricultural supply chains are facing a severe and immediate cost shock as wholesale 50ppm (parts per million) diesel surges past R32.00 per litre at the coast and R33.20 inland. This escalating fuel crisis is exposing the country's deep overdependence on road freight, prompting urgent calls from industry leaders to fix dysfunctional rail networks and accelerate the transition to alternative solutions.

Moving away from a standard corporate announcement, a joint outlook from the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Road Freight Association (RFA) paints a stark picture of an industry backed into a corner. With indications that prices may climb even higher before the end of the year, the transport sector must drastically adapt to survive.

Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly notes that these unprecedented costs will force operators to rapidly change how they do business on the ground.

“It is safe to say that any transporter will look at fuel consumption (the only "real" method to cut fuel costs), and this could result in various options being considered: different types of vehicles used, different operating hours (eg less congestion), different routes, different loading and offloading scheduling, driver behaviour, and a move to battery electric vehicles," Kelly explains.

The timing of the fuel hikes is particularly damaging for local exporters preparing for their busiest periods. Terry Gale, Chairperson of the Cape Chamber’s Product Business Environment Portfolio Committee, warns that the upcoming agricultural window is under immediate threat.

"As the deciduous fruit season starts within the next two months and the first grape exports begin within weeks, farmers face immense difficulty calculating cost-to-market in an ever-changing landscape," Gale says.

He adds that the country's reliance on trucks significantly amplifies the economic damage. "In the current economic context, the increase in diesel prices will have a huge, negative impact on industry and will ultimately affect all our pockets as the majority of goods are moved by road in South Africa. Transporters are forced to add fuel surcharges that can add an additional 50% or more to base tariffs, fluctuating monthly."

Compounding the pricing crisis is a lack of domestic processing capacity. "South Africa currently has no active refineries to absorb these cost increases, leaving us exposed to international supply shocks despite sourcing fuel from non-Middle Eastern markets," Gale notes.

These crippling supply chain pressures underscore the urgency of the Department of Transport's push to revitalize rail infrastructure, which aims to connect major industrial nodes and ports like Durban, Ngqura, and Cape Town directly to Gauteng.

Cape Chamber CEO John Lawson points out that the collapse of the national rail network has artificially inflated road transport dependency. “Because rail is not working, it means we have more trucks on the road than we need to have to transport goods. The increased fuel cost means that all our input costs will increase, and it also adds a cost in terms of road maintenance,” Lawson says.

He urges a proactive, systemic shift rather than temporary panic. “What this all means, however, is that we need to focus on solutions. Rather than wait for the next increase, we need to become more resilient and less dependent on particularly diesel.”

Looking ahead, the horizon remains highly volatile. Kelly warns that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could drive prices further up in November. "Transport companies’ strategies for navigating this increasingly unstable operating environment will continue to be shaped by limiting fuel use, enhancing operational efficiency, and preparing for unpredictability," he says.

The RFA is also raising red flags about desperate measures surfacing within the sector, noting serious concerns about illicit fuel blending and dirty diesel entering commercial supply chains to undercut legitimate operators.

Ultimately, the macroeconomic burden will fall heavily on the consumer. Dr Adrian Strydom, Executive Director of the South African Oil & Gas Alliance (SAOGA) and Cape Chamber Council member, highlights the devastating trickle-down effect on domestic energy security and low-income households.

"Energy security is an important issue for South Africa, as an escalation in the fuel price will have a far-reaching effect on our economy. Transportation and manufacturing costs are particularly vulnerable, and everyone will feel the pinch," says Strydom.

"A sharp rise in fuel costs hits the poorest of the poor hardest through higher food prices and potential job losses. This underscores why South Africa must explore local oil and gas resources rather than spending billions annually on foreign imports while missing out on domestic employment creation," Strydom adds.

Business stakeholders are now heavily pressing the government to implement administrative mechanisms to shield the economy from international price shocks, while fast-tracking critical rail and energy infrastructure reforms to keep the national supply chain viable.