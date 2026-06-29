Renault Group India has launched exports of the all-new Duster, with the first shipment of 750 vehicles leaving Chennai for South Africa. The export marks a significant milestone in the company's efforts to strengthen India's role as a key manufacturing and export base for global markets.

The all-new Duster is produced at Renault's manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu, leveraging the state's well-established automotive ecosystem, advanced production capabilities, and robust export infrastructure.

The SUV is the first Renault model manufactured in India on the Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP). The platform was localised and adapted in Tamil Nadu, with extensive validation and performance testing carried out at the Madras International Circuit in Irungattukottai.

The commencement of exports aligns with Renault's ambition to generate €2 billion in annual exports from India by 2030. As the company expands its international footprint, Tamil Nadu is expected to remain central to its export strategy, reinforcing the state's reputation as a global hub for automotive manufacturing, engineering, and vehicle exports.