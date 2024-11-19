The Rhenus Group, a globally renowned logistics service provider, has expanded its footprint in Gauteng by moving its operations to a new facility in Meadowview, Johannesburg, according to an official release from Rhenus Group.

This R440 million investment covers 28,000 square metres, comprising a 24,500 square-metre warehouse and 3,000 square metres of office space, doubling the company’s operational capacity, mentions the official release.

Cornell van Rooyen, CEO, Rhenus Warehousing Solutions MEA, says the move was driven by growth and the need for increased efficiencies. “Our former facility in Longmeadow had high warehouse utilisation, and we operated across three separate buildings limiting future expansion. The decision to consolidate our operations in Johannesburg under one roof has already introduced greater operational efficiency streamlining workflows and enhancing our ability to scale as we continue to grow in the region.”

The new facility is close to the OR Tambo International Airport and City Deep Container Terminal while remaining within range of current customers and not disrupting staff travel, the release added.

Dirk Goedhart, Managing Director, Rhenus Air & Ocean South Africa, highlights that the integrated facility boosts productivity, enabling seamless cargo flow across the various divisions of the Rhenus Group.

“We have customised the entire facility to meet our exact needs which in turn allows us to deliver tailor-made solutions that meet the specific needs of our customers.”

The warehouse boasts several notable features, including over 600 CCTV cameras for enhanced security. Sustainability is a core aspect of its design, with a 500kW photovoltaic system powered by 1,600 solar panels, an 800W lithium-ion battery plant, and a 500kW diesel generator. Together, these systems ensure energy efficiency and provide reliable backup power for up to eight hours.

Water management systems support sustainable operations and include a borehole, a 120,000-litre rainwater harvesting setup, and a 40,000-litre fire sprinkler reservoir. An additional 1.1 million litre stormwater tank adds to the facility’s eco-friendly features. “These premises not only meet our current needs but have been designed for growth,” says Goedhart, adding that it includes 4,700 square meters for future expansion.

The warehouse also includes a 1,300-square-metre refrigeration area, featuring a section maintained at -20°C and 100 deep-freeze units integrated within ground-floor racking—a rare feature globally and a first in South Africa's warehousing sector. With a total capacity for 25,000 industrial-standard pallets, it is the only facility in the country fully compliant with storing lithium-ion batteries, offering 1,600 battery-compatible pallet positions, the release added.

Additionally, the warehouse is equipped to handle high-value cargo, featuring a 250-square-metre secure vault for enhanced safety.

van Rooyen stated that relocating to the new facility will lead to immediate workforce growth, with several new positions being created, including a warehouse manager role. To support this expansion, training programmes are being implemented to upskill employees on the advanced technology and equipment introduced at the site.

“This investment underscores our confidence in the local market and supports our 2030 growth targets. Over the past five years, we have consistently invested in South Africa and this new facility will be a relevant part of our expansion strategy going forward,” concludes Goedhart.