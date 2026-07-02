The Rhenus Group has established its first dedicated Aid & Relief department in the United Arab Emirates, creating a humanitarian logistics hub in Dubai to enable the faster movement of life-saving aid. Based within Dubai Humanitarian, the world's largest humanitarian hub, the new department aims to strengthen coordination and accelerate the delivery of essential supplies to crisis-affected areas.

The new department marks Rhenus' expansion into humanitarian logistics as organisations face increasing pressure to respond quickly to geopolitical conflicts, climate-related disasters and ongoing supply chain disruptions. By joining the Dubai Humanitarian ecosystem, Rhenus will work alongside UN agencies, NGOs and other global partners to enable real-time collaboration and faster deployment of critical supplies worldwide.

The UAE-based department introduces a structured rapid-response model aimed at improving the speed, predictability and visibility of emergency logistics. The integrated approach is expected to accelerate the delivery of medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, food aid, hygiene kits and shelter materials to high-risk and crisis-affected areas.

"Humanitarian logistics is becoming increasingly complex and time-critical," said Sayid Kunhipurayil, Logistics Development Manager – Middle East at Rhenus. "This dedicated structure enables more efficient coordination while ensuring full visibility and compliance across the supply chain."

Based in the UAE, the new hub will use Dubai's connectivity to support the rapid movement of humanitarian shipments across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. The operation combines air charter services for urgent deliveries, ocean freight for long-term relief supply chains, and road transport for regional and last-mile distribution through the global Rhenus network.

The launch comes as humanitarian logistics demand continues to grow because of multiple global crises and supply chain challenges. According to the company, a centralised control tower in Dubai will provide a more reliable and agile solution in situations where delays can have serious consequences.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, welcomed the move, saying: "We warmly welcome Rhenus to Dubai Humanitarian and our growing community. We look forward to seeing more meaningful and impactful partnerships that emerge when private sector leaders engage directly with the humanitarian world."

Hassan Alzeer, Managing Director Middle East at Rhenus, said the company's presence in the UAE and within Dubai Humanitarian would strengthen its ability to ensure the uninterrupted movement of essential supplies. "The focus remains on supporting humanitarian partners with speed, reliability and operational excellence in the most challenging conditions," he said.

Rhenus said the launch strengthens its role in global humanitarian supply chains by combining its operational network with specialised expertise to meet the changing needs of crisis response logistics.