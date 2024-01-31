Rhenus expanded its warehousing capacities in South Africa by opening new warehouses in Pretoria and East London and modernising and extending its existing site in Port Elizabeth.

In particular, the healthcare, life sciences, retail and renewable energy sectors will benefit from the integrated coast-to-coast warehousing services.

The release reads, "Rhenus South Africa already has a strong presence in the three metropolises of Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. The logistics service provider has now expanded its network of warehousing sites on the east coast as part of its strategic expansion goals and has thus closed a gap on the map for its customers. A new 3,000 square metre warehouse in Samrand near Pretoria and a new 2,000 square metre facility in East London were unveiled. The facilities at the existing site in Port Elizabeth underwent modernisation, increasing the available space to 1,100 square metres."

"Throughout and since Covid, many customers realised that they had insufficient stock holding in country, and that a just-in-time approach doesn't always work in terms of meeting customer demand, combined with speed to market," says Cornell van Rooyen, head of warehousing at Rhenus South Africa. "This is especially true in these volatile times characterized by declining transport volumes, delays at ports, poor rail infrastructure, a weakening currency and energy challenges like load shedding."

The new warehouse in Samrand, for example, provides optimum conditions for the express courier service and the contract logistics activities of Rhenus. It also expands the range of production, industrial and commercial logistics services along the N1 motorway, which connects Gauteng with the north-south corridor. In East London, the new warehouse plays a crucial role in simplifying import procedures and improving the competitive advantage of local businesses. The facility features a bonded warehouse, state-of-the-art temperature-controlled cold and hot storage and a robust security infrastructure. For customers, these improvements increase efficiency and reduce operating and maintenance costs.

"With the targeted investment in regional hubs, we are complementing our existing business and at the same time offering the opportunity to medium-sized customers who may be considering switching to a more cost-effective outsourced storage solution in the current economic climate," summarises van Rooyen. "We are optimistic that this strategic approach will lead to strong annual growth over the next three to five years."