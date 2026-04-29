Rhenus Group has completed the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in LBH Group, making it a wholly owned subsidiary and strengthening its global maritime and port logistics network.

The acquisition, finalised on 29 April 2026, involved the purchase of shares from the Lagendijk family. The move marks the completion of a strategic process that began when the two companies partnered in 2023, building on a long-standing and trust-based relationship.

LBH Group operates as an international maritime shipping agency with business sites in 24 countries. The company manages incoming and outgoing vessels handling bulk goods, liquid cargo, containers and general cargo.

The partnership between Rhenus and LBH was initially aimed at combining LBH’s global reach in port agency services with Rhenus’ international logistics network. Since then, the collaboration has strengthened both companies’ capabilities, enabling broader service offerings and supporting customers with more customised, resilient and efficient supply chain solutions.

With full ownership, LBH will remain a key part of Rhenus’ maritime strategy. The company will continue to operate under its existing brand while maintaining its established market presence and service quality.

The acquisition brings together two specialised teams and supports Rhenus Group’s wider growth plans in global trade, as it aims to expand its network and strengthen supply chains worldwide.