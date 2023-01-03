The owner-managed logistics company Röhlig Logistics has expanded its global network by establishing a new subsidiary in São Paulo, Brazil, on 1 January 2023.

"As the largest Latin American economy, Brazil offers enormous growth potential. This is especially true for the metropolis of São Paulo, which is one of the most populous cities in the world and has emerged as the country's major economic powerhouse", says Ulrike Baum, Chief Human Resource Officer and member of the Global Executive Board at Röhlig Logistics.

While the logistics solutions provider has now entered the Brazilian market under its own name, it has been operating in the country for more than 30 years. Ulrike Baum explains, "Up until now, our long-trusted agent Figwal represented us in Brazil. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the whole Figwal team for the fruitful partnership over the past three decades."

As Managing Director for Brazil, Röhlig has appointed Rodrigo Simoes. The 42-year-old has nearly 20 years of experience in the logistics industry and most recently worked as Managing Director for Brazil and Colombia at Senator International.

Simoes says: "I am very much looking forward to this new challenge. The Brazilian market offers many promising business opportunities, particularly regarding the automotive and industrial sectors. Our focus will be on providing a full scope of high-quality services including air freight, sea freight, road transportation, and customs clearance with an agile operation to ensure a fast response to our customers' demands."

With the opening of the new subsidiary at this strategically important location, Röhlig Logistics now has 13 own branches operating in Latin America.