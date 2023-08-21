Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), represented by general manager for Africa operations, Mohammed Alshammari, laid the foundation stone to kick off the construction of the new Mangoky Bridge in Madagascar in the presence of the president of the Republic of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina.



“The Mangoky Bridge will be funded through a collaboration of entities, all of which share a vision of sustainable development for the world. The SFD has contributed $20 million to the project, which is part of a larger collective contribution from various donors. In its entirety, the contribution made represents a critical advancement of the nation's infrastructure, and will help to boost economic growth and improve the lives of millions of people in southwestern Madagascar,” reads the release.

The bridge will connect the Atsimo-Andrefana and Menabe regions, which are home to some of the country's most important agricultural and tourism assets. Moreover, it will also reduce the travel time and improve transportation links between these two regions. The bridge will also play a key role in enhancing the livelihoods of local farmers by making it faster and easier for them to get their produce to market.

From a safety standpoint, the bridge will also importantly help to reduce road accidents and fatalities, alongside traffic congestion, providing a more efficient transportation system. Overall, it will deliver a safer and more reliable way for people to move from one region to another.

Rajoelina, said, “I would like to express my gratitude to the development partners, including the Saudi Fund for Development, for their support in building the Mangoky Bridge. This is a major milestone in our efforts to improve the infrastructure of Madagascar, and we must continue to work hand in hand with development partners in order to build a prosperous future in every region of our country."

Alshammari, said: “The construction of the Mangoky Bridge closely aligns with SFD’s commitment to supporting sustainable development in developing countries worldwide. The bridge will help to improve transportation links between two key regions in Madagascar, generate socio-economic growth, and boost key sectors such as tourism. The project speaks to our shared values of partnership, cooperation, and sustainable development, and is the result of the close developmental relations, and successful longstanding partnership, which has existed between SFD and Madagascar for more than 47 years.”

Over the past four decades, SFD has financed six development projects in Madagascar, worth a total value of $69 million, for projects in energy, transportation, infrastructure development, and manufacturing. This latest development cooperation, to construct the Mangoky Bridge, reaffirms the importance of international cooperation and solidarity to achieve sustainable development goals and foster economic and social growth around the world.