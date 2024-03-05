Following the entry in Kenya, Scan Global Logistics (SGL) has opened its second office in the country in the coastal city of Mombasa.

As the major port of discharge in the region, the seaport serves as the gateway to East and Central Africa. In collaboration with the existing Nairobi office, the dual representation will enable SGL to compete effectively with industry leaders and provide customers with competitive local and regional logistics solutions.

The move follows six months after the freight forwarder entered the Kenyan market by opening an office in Nairobi in April 2023. The Mombasa office is the company’s 12th on the African continent, further strengthening SGL's strategic position on the continent.

Kenya's logistics potential is increasingly growing due to improved infrastructure, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) connecting coastal Mombasa with inland Nairobi.

Operations Manager of the Mombasa office, Michael Mnyubi, explains the strategic importance of being present in the largest seaport in East Africa: “Mombasa serves as a critical logistics hub for Kenya and East and Central Africa as a whole. From our own office, we can handle operations and inquiries directly without using agents, which means we can deliver improved services, efficient cargo handling and ensure timely clearance, all of which will enhance efficiency and save our customers both time and additional costs.”

Seven experienced logistics professionals will initially staff the new office to provide customers with end-to-end, tailormade solutions, including customs clearance, transhipment, and warehousing.

With a population of 1.5 billion people and a rapidly growing middle class, Africa is the fastest-growing continent. The expansion into Kenya is part of SGL’s wider expansion strategy in Africa, which, so far, includes offices in Senegal, Mali, the Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, and South Africa. However, the company sees great potential for growth in the entire region, particularly in Kenya. Additionally, SGL aims to continue supporting its significant aid and relief as well as commercial cargo customer base.

Duncan Wagura, Managing Director of SGL Kenya, expands: “Mombasa’s strategic location positions us to effectively serve the promising markets in Eastern and Central Africa. We look forward to further strengthening our presence in Kenya and Africa and providing local and global customers with comprehensive, efficient, end-to-end solutions.”