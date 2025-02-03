A new market has been added to the continuously expanding footprint of Scan Global Logistics (SGL) with the opening of its first office in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

The new market entry solidifies SGL’s position in East Africa, enabling it to serve the growing needs of a key economic hub while enhancing its presence in a rapidly developing region, says an official release.

"With a local office, SGL can provide efficient customs clearance and deliver reliable last-mile services to meet the region's growing needs."

Lars Syberg, CEO, EMEA excl. Nordics, SGL says: "I believe the Tanzanian market has a growing need for a strong local presence, and this investment positions us better to support our overseas partners. The timing is right for SGL to establish itself here, enabling us to accommodate the significant growth we anticipate in the East African region. Moreover, it ensures that we uphold the high standards we deliver in both origin and destination markets."

Jan Andersson will be the managing director, and lead a team ready to provide tailor-made solutions for local, regional and global customers, the release added. "Access to the Port of Dar es Salaam offers SGL an advantage in serving landlocked countries such as Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, unlocking new opportunities for cross-border logistics solutions."

Andersson says: "I’m looking forward to entering the Tanzanian market, as it enables us to meet the growing demand from our customers. Since we entered Kenya one year ago, it has become evident that many of our customers also have branches in Tanzania, presenting us with clear growth opportunities. I look forward to leading our efforts in Tanzania with the entrepreneurial spirit deeply rooted in our DNA, ensuring we deliver innovative solutions tailored to our customer’s needs."