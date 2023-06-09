Scan Global Logistics (SGL) is strengthening its foothold on the fast-developing African continent by opening its first office in Nairobi, Kenya.

"Already strongly represented in Western Africa with offices in Togo, Benin, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal and South Africa, the ambitious logistics provider now offers its comprehensive tailormade solutions from across the African continent," says an official release.

Kenya's logistics potential is growing due to improved infrastructure, the release added. "With the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) opening, connecting coastal Mombasa with inland Nairobi, the improved road infrastructure over the last years, and Kenya's advantageous location as the gateway for East Africa, SGL sees great potential by investing in the region."

Lars Syberg, CEO, EMEA, Scan Global says: "Kenya is fast developing and becoming a logistics hub for East Africa. The market is ripe for an international logistics company offering comprehensive end-to-end solutions to local and global customers. Moreover, Africa is the fastest growing continent with a population of 1,5 billion and a growing middle class. Our future expansion strategy includes but is not limited to Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda."