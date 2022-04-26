Kuwait-based Agility, a global leader in supply chain services, announced that its digital freight forwarding arm Shipa Freight will merge with Barcelona-based iContainers, a pioneer in online freight platforms. Dubai-based Shipa Freight and iContainers will combine technology platforms and operations, and the combined company, to be wholly-owned by Agility, will be one of the top-five most-visited online freight forwarding platforms globally, according to an official statement from Agility.

Henadi Al-Saleh, Chairperson, Agility.

The merger will create one of the most comprehensive suites of digital forwarding services available including:



* Standard air and ocean freight shipments for business customers, ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to multinational companies requiring spot shipments.

* Household relocation services for individuals moving from one country to another.

* Agent services for local forwarding companies that are looking for international partners in key markets; and

* White label digital forwarding services that can be seamlessly integrated into B2B e-commerce platforms.

"Digital forwarding was growing before the pandemic, and the pandemic has accelerated digital adoption," says Henadi Al-Saleh, Chairperson, Agility. "This is especially true among small businesses looking to find a trusted partner to support them through the supply disruptions of the last couple of years. We expect the digital freight forwarding market to grow by over 40 percent a year over the next few years.The Shipa Freight–iContainers merger will create a stronger company to serve these customers."

