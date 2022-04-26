Kuwait-based Agility, a global leader in supply chain services, announced that its digital freight forwarding arm Shipa Freight will merge with Barcelona-based iContainers, a pioneer in online freight platforms.
Dubai-based Shipa Freight and iContainers will combine technology platforms and operations, and the combined company, to be wholly-owned by Agility, will be one of the top-five most-visited online freight forwarding platforms globally, according to an official statement from Agility.
The merger will create one of the most comprehensive suites of digital forwarding services available including:
* Standard air and ocean freight shipments for business customers, ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to multinational companies requiring spot shipments.
* Household relocation services for individuals moving from one country to another.
* Agent services for local forwarding companies that are looking for international partners in key markets; and
* White label digital forwarding services that can be seamlessly integrated into B2B e-commerce platforms.
"Digital forwarding was growing before the pandemic, and the pandemic has accelerated digital adoption," says Henadi Al-Saleh, Chairperson, Agility. "This is especially true among small businesses looking to find a trusted partner to support them through the supply disruptions of the last couple of years. We expect the digital freight forwarding market to grow by over 40 percent a year over the next few years.The Shipa Freight–iContainers merger will create a stronger company to serve these customers."
Carlos Font, CEO, Shipa Freight–iContainers, added: "By uniting two of the industry's leading digital forwarders, we can bring tremendous value to customers. Both have deep expertise, and joining forces will strengthen the technology platform, improve customer experience, and help expand the service offerings and geographic coverage for customers around the world."