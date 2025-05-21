SkyCell, a leading provider of technology for the pharmaceutical supply chain, has introduced its new pharma monitoring solution, combining AI-powered predictive analytics with advanced smart hardware. The offering delivers real-time visibility and enhanced risk management capabilities, allowing pharmaceutical companies to gain greater control over their logistics operations, according to an official release from SkyCell.

“Our pharma monitoring solution ensures that stakeholders no longer need to sift through spreadsheets, emails, or multiple platforms to stay informed and make decisions to save shipments in transit. By combining advanced analytics with seamless integration, SkyCell pharma monitoring, which monitors over five million shipments annually, empowers pharma companies to identify risks early, take corrective action, and ensure that life-changing medicines reach patients safely and efficiently,” says Richard Ettl, CEO and co-founder, SkyCell.

Each year, one in five temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals is compromised during transit, primarily due to delayed or insufficient monitoring. Conventional systems typically depend on disposable data loggers that offer information only after delivery, often too late to prevent damage. In addition, fragmented data and manual workflows create blind spots, putting both product integrity and patient safety at risk, mentions the official release.

SkyCell’s pharma monitoring solution tackles this challenge by offering a continuous, real-time timeline of temperature and location data throughout the supply chain. Leveraging advanced predictive analytics and a hybrid logger that functions as both a data logger and a gateway, it eliminates blind spots and supports proactive decision-making.

To boost visibility further, SkyCell has partnered with Microsoft to integrate its AI assistant, K.AI, into Microsoft Teams and Copilot. This integration enables pharmaceutical companies to access real-time shipment data, receive alerts, and collaborate seamlessly within the familiar Microsoft ecosystem, the release added.