Smart Freight Centre and Kuehne Climate Centre launched the Green Freight Support Programme at the Global Logistics Convention 2024 held in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, to advance logistics decarbonisation efforts across the region.

The launch of the Green Freight Support Programme is the result of a collaborative and inclusive consultation process, initiated by Smart Freight Centre and Kuehne Climate Centre in 2023, and designed to tackle the rising greenhouse gas emissions caused by the rapid growth of trade and logistics in the region, according to an official release from Kuehne+Nagel.

“The programme provides a platform to bring together shippers, carriers and other freight stakeholders to measure and report freight emissions and identify opportunities to reduce them. This includes helping carriers improve the efficiency of their truck fleets and transition to zero-emission trucks. Through training, education and research, the programme will equip Eastern African industry leaders and professionals with the knowledge and tools to adopt greener, more sustainable freight transport practices.”

The programme supports the Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority and the Central Corridor Transit Transport Facilitation Agency in the development and implementation of their respective green freight strategies, the release added. “Together with the Shippers Council Eastern Africa, the Federation of East African Freight Forwarders and others, training and dialogues will be initiated amongst shippers, freight forwarders and carriers to share, learn and accelerate the transition to green freight.”

The programme is also partnering with Trademark Africa, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), GIZ and other international organisations, to maximise impact and coordinate efforts towards achieving green freight in Eastern Africa, the release added.

Rik Arends, Director, Smart Freight Centre says: "Through launching the Green Freight Support Programme in Eastern Africa, we can provide a platform for the freight stakeholders to work together and support its green freight. Companies can demonstrate strong leadership and show to others that collaboration is key to take steps towards sustainable freight and logistics. We invite ambitious shippers, LSPs and other organisations to work with us and achieve zero emission freight in Eastern Africa."

Friedel Sehlleier, Project Manager, Kuehne Climate Centre adds: “The logistics industry helps trade and development but also produces significant amounts of CO2e. As countries in Eastern Africa embark on the journey towards a low-carbon future, the Kuehne Climate Centre is committed to supporting local logistics stakeholders in adopting and scaling up climate-friendly practices. During the programme's scoping process, we met with a lot of enthusiasm for greener freight systems but also a lot of uncertainty about the actual implementation steps. With the programme now underway, we look forward to playing our part in creating the necessary competences, networks, dialogues and innovations.”

Rob de Jong, Head of Sustainable Mobility Unit, UNEP says: “Heavy duty vehicles which handle road freight are a major contributor to air pollution, road accidents, high fuel consumption and climate emissions. With the global vehicle fleet set to double by 2050, there is an urgent need to switch to zero-emissions vehicles. The Green Freight Support Programme of Smart Freight Centre and Kuehne Climate Centre will offer a platform for decisive action in reducing emissions from the freight industry, aiming to minimize the negative health, safety, and environmental impacts."

Agayo Ogambi, CEO, Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA) says: “The Green Freight Support Programme is not only timely but critical to assist create awareness, institute requisite intervention for partners such as Shippers Council of Eastern Africa and others in the region towards sustainable and green freight logistics. Cargo owners will have the primary responsibility to ensure sustainable production and procurement of services premised on low carbon emissions and meeting market demands amongst others.”