Softlink Academy, the training division of Softlink Global, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Globelink WW India to develop a skilled workforce for the logistics industry in India, the Middle East, and Africa.

The partnership will merge Softlink’s technology-based training with Globelink’s operational network to prepare and place professionals in freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and associated services.

The collaboration addresses the logistics industry’s shortage of trained workers by offering practical, ERP-based training through Softlink’s Logi-Sys platform. Under the agreement, Softlink Academy will supply Globelink WW India with certified talent through its LogiLEARN and LogiSKILL programs, which cover documentation, customs clearance, shipment handling, and other core logistics operations.

“This collaboration is not just about training; it’s about transforming raw potential into operational professionals who can contribute from day one,” said Amit Maheshwari, Founder and CEO, Softlink Global.

“We are pleased to partner with Softlink Academy, an initiative by Softlink Global, to help develop industry-ready logistics professionals,” said M. P. Nair, Deputy General Manager HR, Globelink WW India Pvt. Ltd.

Softlink Global provides logistics technology solutions used by more than 10,000 organisations in more than 50 countries. Globelink WW India operates in 26 locations nationwide and is part of the Globelink Group’s network of 100 offices in 30 countries.