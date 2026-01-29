The Suez Canal Economic Zone Authority has held discussions with the Netherlands on expanding cooperation in renewable energy and related logistics, as Egypt positions the zone as a hub for clean energy production and export.

Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone Authority Walid Gamal El-Din met Dutch Ambassador to Egypt Peter Mulima on January 27 to review investment opportunities in green energy, green hydrogen, and sustainable development, with a focus on projects that support cross-border trade and supply chain flows.

Gamal El-Din outlined the Authority’s plans to scale up green energy projects within the zone, including the Egypt Green Hydrogen project, which is scheduled to export its first shipment of green ammonia to Germany by 2027. He noted that integrated regulatory frameworks and long-term contracts are central to attracting global investors and enabling reliable export-orientated logistics operations.

The discussions also covered the role of the Suez Canal Economic Zone as a logistics and industrial platform linking production with international markets and highlighted the zone's location along key maritime routes as a factor that supports the movement of green fuels and related industrial cargo.

Mulima said the Netherlands sees potential in Egypt’s renewable energy resources and the zone’s position within global trade networks. He pointed to opportunities to expand cooperation across industrial activity, logistics services, and technology, with the aim of supporting long-term economic and trade linkages between the two countries.