Swissport has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a majority stake in CV Handling, the main ground handling provider across seven airports in Cabo Verde. Swissport said the transaction follows a privatisation process led by the government of Cabo Verde, in which it was selected as the preferred bidder for a controlling stake in CV Handling.

The company said the acquisition will expand its presence in Africa, where it operates 30 stations across Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa. CV Handling will gain access to Swissport’s operational standards, digital systems and network following the completion of the transaction.

Swissport said the move supports its growth across ground handling, air cargo and aviation hospitality. It added that the investment increases its exposure to international travel markets and extends its portfolio of hub operations. Air traffic plays a role in domestic connectivity and international access for Cabo Verde, with links to tourism and foreign investment.

“We are building a long-term strategic partnership with Cabo Verde’s aviation community, including airports, airlines, and the government,” said Warwick Brady, President and CEO of Swissport International. “We are determined to help develop a resilient, future-ready ground handling operator that supports the country’s economic growth, tourism and connectivity over the long term. We will invest in innovation, sustainability, and people – key drivers of our success. By combining Swiss efficiency with Cabo Verdean hospitality, we will provide the best service with the highest standards of operational excellence and safety to our customers and partners across the country.”

The company plans to invest in infrastructure, operations and digital tools, along with training facilities. It said airports in Sal and Praia will be part of these plans as they develop as regional hubs. Swissport will also use its capabilities in cargo, lounges and fuelling operations to expand services at the airports.

A training academy will be set up in Cabo Verde to support workforce development. Swissport said this will be linked to its global programmes in talent acquisition and leadership development.

“Swissport is committed to fostering an inclusive and locally rooted workforce, creating a safe and motivating work environment that promotes diversity, belonging, and excellence. We also see a unique opportunity to align Swissport’s sustainability programme with Cabo Verde’s national vision, contributing to economic growth through local partnerships while advancing its pathway to net-zero emissions,” said Dirk Goovaerts, CEO Continental Europe, Middle East, Africa, India and Global Cargo Chair at Swissport.

Swissport said it has been recognised among the top 1 percent of companies for sustainability by EcoVadis. It added that 26 per cent of its ground support equipment fleet is electrified.

The company serves about 850 airline customers worldwide, including TUI, easyJet and LATAM Airlines, which operate in Cabo Verde.