Syngenta Crop Protection, a global leader in agricultural innovation, and Maersk announced the extension of their fourth-party logistics (4PL) partnership for an additional five years.

The renewed collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to responsible logistics through continuous supply chain optimisation and innovation, says an official release from Maersk.

"A cornerstone of the collaboration is the constant focus on more sustainable logistics, with both companies highly committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout the supply chain. Maersk aims to achieve net zero GHG emissions across its entire business by 2040, while Syngenta’s sustainability priorities are accelerating efforts to decarbonise its operations and set clear targets for sustainable operations. Under the collaboration, regular reporting on emissions and ongoing dialogue on sustainability outcomes are key determinants of business performance."

Mike Hollands, Global Head of Production & Supply, Syngenta says: "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Maersk, a company that shares our commitment to sustainability and innovation. Syngenta and Maersk have a strong alignment in prioritising sustainability and driving innovation. Our partnership has proven its value, and we look forward to achieving new milestones together by continuing to develop and implement cutting-edge solutions that optimise our supply chains, leveraging digital logistics and artificial intelligence."

Over the past eight years, Syngenta and Maersk have navigated major disruptions, thanks to significantly increased resilience, including the Covid pandemic and the Red Sea crisis, and identified opportunities for reducing GHG emissions from Syngenta’s supply chain, the release added.

"The journey we are on together with Syngenta underpins Maersk’s position as an integrated logistics provider," says Dimitris Armenakis, Global Head of Managed by Maersk. "We thrive by the success of our customers and contribute to this by developing solutions that optimise and simplify their supply chains. We are always looking to innovate on behalf of our customers and add further value to their business."