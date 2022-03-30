California-based Synkrato, the next-gen logistics platform, was launched at MODEX 2022. The platform harnesses the power of metaverse, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), mobility, and the internet of things (IoT) in one holistic platform to manage logistics.

"MODEX is the most appropriate forum to launch a new solution that will reshape the logistics market," says Amin Sikander, Co-Founder, President, Synkarto. "The show represents best-in-class supply-chain solutions and all the latest technological innovations. Synkrato simplifies transformative technology and makes it accessible to supply chain teams."

Synkrato has five core components: digital twin, adaptive slotting, mobile app builder, IoT, and digital labelling. With a digital twin, users can build a 3D digital twin of facilities using their inventory and operational data and leverage adaptive slotting to optimise warehouse space and allocate resources.

The no-code mobile app builder allows enterprises of all sizes to quickly build mobile apps for ioS and Android. Companies using ERP systems can create a mobile form, capture required data, and send it to their ERP. Companies without ERP systems can leverage Synkrato's own inventory systems.

Synkrato's IoT component connects all IoT devices in real-time so companies can track general information like product locations and specific details like temperature, crucial for goods like produce or pharmaceuticals during storage and transportation.

Lastly, the digital labelling management piece ensures that everyone involved in the supply chain always has access to current, correct label templates.

"Synkrato goes beyond digital transformation," says product director Jason Mancuso. "It offers the potential to make logistics reliable, resilient, and scalable. For instance, users can create a digital twin of their warehouses to run what-if scenarios for changing supply and demand patterns. Or they can also employ adaptive warehouse slotting functionality to optimise picking and put-away tasks."