talabat mart, the grocery and retail arm of talabat Egypt, MENA’s leading online ordering platform, has announced the launch of the region’s largest distribution centre in the quick commerce (Q-commerce) sector, according to an official release.

Located within the YANMU East Logistics Park on the Cairo–Suez Road, the facility spans 22,405 square metres and is a world-class, environmentally friendly logistics hub certified by EDGE. It has been developed by Hassan Allam Utilities / A.P. Moller Capital and Agility, with the aim of building a modern, sustainable logistics infrastructure to serve talabat's operations in Egypt and the wider region.

The centre relies on a range of smart solutions and advanced technologies to ensure maximum operational efficiency, including the latest product picking towers, radio shuttle systems for efficient storage and retrieval, and selective racking systems to maximise the use of available storage space. It has been designed with a massive capacity, enabling it to distribute up to 1.6 million items daily and over 48 million items monthly to dark stores, which are expected to exceed 60 by the end of 2025, reflecting its ability to meet the growing market demand with high efficiency, the release added.

“This centre represents a strategic milestone toward a more efficient and sustainable future for talabat mart in Egypt and the region. Expanding our storage capacity and modernising our logistics operations will enable us to improve product availability, speed up delivery times, and provide a smoother and more reliable experience for our customers. We are also proud to create 500 direct job opportunities and thousands of indirect ones through our partner network, supporting the local economy and reflecting our ongoing commitment to sustainable development,” says Mohamed Sekkina, General Manager of talabat mart Egypt.

“We are pleased to welcome talabat mart to the YANMU East Logistics Park for the establishment of its largest distribution centre in the Middle East and North Africa. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering advanced and sustainable logistics solutions, and we are confident that this project will support talabat mart in enhancing its capabilities and expanding its services to better meet the needs of its customers,” says Karim Hefzy, Chief Operating Officer of Hassan Allam Utilities.

The centre also underscores talabat mart’s strong commitment to food safety and employee hygiene. It is equipped with real-time monitoring systems to maintain ideal storage conditions and ensure product safety, supported by rigorous sanitation protocols and mandatory food safety training for all staff. In addition, the facility includes safe workspaces, designated rest areas, and employee wellness programmes, reflecting talabat mart’s broader commitment to corporate responsibility and workforce well-being.

