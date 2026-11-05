Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has commenced a R375 million road rehabilitation programme at the Port of Richards Bay to improve cargo movement, traffic flow and operational efficiency.

The project covers Urania Road, Newark Road and Ventura Road, which provide access to major terminals and operational facilities within the port. Increased heavy vehicle traffic in recent years has accelerated wear and tear on these roads, making upgrades necessary to support long-term operations.

The work includes pavement strengthening, road widening, concrete surfacing, drainage and stormwater improvements, road safety enhancements and other infrastructure upgrades. Once completed, the improvements are expected to increase road capacity, improve road conditions, reduce truck turnaround times and strengthen operational reliability.

Richards Bay acting Port Manager Winnie Mpanza said the investment demonstrated TNPA's commitment to developing and maintaining port infrastructure to support trade.

She added that the road rehabilitation would improve safety, meet the needs of port users and support future growth and investment. The project also reinforces the Port of Richards Bay's role as a strategic gateway for South African trade.

The project is expected to create approximately 72 employment opportunities during the construction phase, supporting skills development and local economic participation.

The 18-month programme commenced in October 2026 and forms part of TNPA's wider infrastructure renewal programme. It also supports Transnet's Reinvent for Growth (R4G) strategy, which focuses on infrastructure recovery and improved performance across the logistics value chain.