Companies are increasingly routing cargo through Turkey to reach Gulf markets as they diversify supply chains in response to geopolitical uncertainty and disruptions to traditional shipping routes, according to DP World. The trend is strengthening Turkey's role as a strategic trade and logistics hub connecting Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Speaking at the 5th Turkey Maritime Summit in Istanbul, Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Economic Zones, DP World, said businesses are increasingly adopting alternative trade corridors to complement conventional maritime routes and enhance supply chain resilience. He noted that recent disruptions to traditional shipping lanes have accelerated the use of multimodal transport, with companies combining sea and overland freight to improve resilience, reduce transit times, and maintain supply chain continuity.

“We are seeing a significant increase in the amount of freight moving through Turkey as companies use the country as a corridor to move goods into Gulf markets. This trend spans multiple sectors and is taking place in both directions – from Europe into the Gulf, and from the Far East through Türkiye and onward”, Al Hashmi.

Al Hashmi said Turkey’s strategic location, coupled with continued investments in ports, freight forwarding, road and rail connectivity, and logistics infrastructure, is reinforcing the country's position as one of the region's leading trade and logistics gateways.

DP World is already supporting customers across the automotive, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing sectors as they increasingly use Turkey as a gateway to Gulf markets. Through its integrated multimodal corridor, the company combines maritime and road transport to reduce transit times between Europe and the Gulf from around 55 days by sea to approximately 22–29 days, providing customers with a faster, more resilient solution for time-sensitive cargo.