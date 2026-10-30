Egyptian e-commerce logistics startup Turuq Innovations has secured seed investment from Den VC to strengthen its technology infrastructure and expand its fulfilment network. The investment terms have not been disclosed. Startup founded in February 2023 by Ahmed Atta and Karim Kamal, the funding marks the company's first external investment, according to EnterpriseAM.

Turuq provides an integrated logistics platform for online merchants, offering warehousing, inventory management, order processing, packaging and last-mile delivery. Its services include real-time shipment tracking and automated dispatching, with a pay-per-delivery model and additional options such as express delivery, branded packaging and integrated warehousing.

The company has developed proprietary software for warehouse and courier management and is expanding its micro-fulfilment network to position inventory closer to customers. Its existing operations include a hub in Cairo's Fifth Settlement and a sorting centre in Maadi. Turuq combines its own delivery services in selected areas with third-party logistics providers in other locations, while exploring same-day delivery options.

According to figures reported by EnterpriseAM, citing co-founder Ahmed Atta, the company has served more than 300 merchants since its launch, with approximately 90 to 100 active merchants at any given time. Monthly order volumes range from 50,000 to 100,000, depending on seasonal demand.

The investment follows Turuq's participation in the InvestIT programme, run by Egypt's Information Technology Industry Development Agency and the Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, with Flat6Labs operating the programme.

The newly secured capital will be used to strengthen the company's operational foundations rather than cover losses. Turuq is also considering a larger funding round around mid-2027 and potential expansion into Saudi Arabia through a software-as-a-service model that would license its warehouse technology to local operators. However, no launch timeline has been announced.