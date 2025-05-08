The UAE-Africa ministerial meeting on cooperation in transport, railway, and infrastructure sectors was held in Abu Dhabi, hosted by Etihad Rail, involving ministers from the UAE and five African countries – Kenya, Chad, South Sudan, Uganda, and Cameroon.

The meeting, attended by UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, and Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak, aimed to enhance long-term strategic partnerships in the transport and infrastructure sectors.

It included discussions on the UAE's national railway system, lessons from its development, and opportunities for knowledge transfer. Two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between Etihad Rail and the ministries of transport in South Sudan and the ministry of trade and industry in Chad, focusing on infrastructure projects and feasibility studies for railway development.

The meeting, organised in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, highlighted Etihad Rail's role as the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network. It included insights into the successful operation of the UAE's freight train network over the past two years and the potential for similar projects in the participating African countries.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of these partnerships, stating, "Such partnerships represent an extension of the vision of the United Arab Emirates in extending bridges of cooperation with its partners in the countries of the African continent, not only through the transfer of knowledge and exchange of experiences but also through supporting infrastructure projects and developing the transport and logistics sectors in a way that serves the goals of national and regional development."

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei highlighted the UAE's commitment to building a modern, integrated transport system, saying, "The UAE's cooperation with African countries in this vital sector embodies its deep belief in the importance of international partnership and joint action. It also enhances the development of strategic international projects that contribute to achieving sustainable economic and social gains for all parties, consolidating the UAE's position as an active partner in supporting regional and global development."

Etihad Rail, as the UAE's national railway operator, presented its achievements in building a comprehensive railway network that has contributed significantly to the country's economic growth, positioning it as a reliable infrastructure partner for regional and global projects.