UD Trucks Southern Africa has officially entered the Zambian market through a strategic collaboration with Imperial Motors Zambia, an operating entity of Motus Africa. Announced at an inaugural gathering held in Lusaka, this expansion marks a decisive milestone in the commercial vehicle manufacturer’s broader Southern African development strategy. The venture establishes an operational footprint across three crucial commercial hubs: Lusaka, Kitwe, and Solwezi.

The entry pairs Japanese engineering heritage with comprehensive regional infrastructure, designed to serve a domestic economy heavily reliant on road transport. By partnering with Imperial Motors Zambia, the marque intends to move past standard vehicle distribution, implementing a total transport solutions framework that integrates specialised vehicle specifications, dependable parts supply, and long-term aftersales servicing.

More than 90 guests gathered at Imperial Motors Zambia’s facility along Kafue Road in Lusaka to commemorate the introduction. Attendees included fleet operators, automotive stakeholders, media professionals, and senior executives representing both UD Trucks and Motus Africa. Mr Fredrick Mwalusaka, Permanent Secretary at Zambia’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics, attended as Guest of Honour and participated in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Addressing the audience, Mr Mwalusaka highlighted the critical role transport and logistics play in facilitating domestic commerce and driving economic expansion across mining, agriculture, and manufacturing. He noted that modernising fleet capabilities strengthens Zambia's strategic position as an emerging regional distribution hub, facilitating cross-border transit corridors across Southern Africa.

The initiative follows the introduction of UD Trucks into Malawi in 2025 alongside Motus Africa, underscoring a continuous effort to reinforce supply routes across neighbouring markets. For Zambian industries operating in demanding conditions, fleet reliability directly influences bottom-line productivity.

“The official launch of UD Trucks in Zambia represents another significant milestone in our ambition to strengthen our presence across Southern Africa and contribute to the development of Africa’s commercial transport sector,” said Filip Van den Heede, Managing Director of UD Trucks Southern Africa.

“Zambia is an important market, and our partnership with Imperial Motors Zambia provides a strong foundation for building the UD Trucks brand locally. By combining our Japanese engineering heritage and global expertise with an established local partner’s market knowledge and customer relationships, we are creating the platform to deliver dependable transport solutions and long-term value.

“Our ambition goes beyond introducing our products to a new market. It is about building lasting customer relationships, investing in the capabilities needed to support their operations and going the extra mile to help businesses move forward.”

Fleet uptime remains central to this joint approach, recognising that operational viability spans the entire life cycle of the vehicle rather than ending at the showroom floor.

Graham Kolm, SSA Markets General Manager: Trucks Southern Africa, emphasised the importance of aligning product capability with the realities of customers’ businesses:

“For businesses operating in demanding industries, a truck is much more than a vehicle. It is a critical business asset, and its performance, availability and operating costs directly influence productivity and profitability.

“Ultimate Dependability is about understanding that responsibility. Through our partnership with Imperial Motors Zambia, we want to help customers identify the right solutions for their operations and support them in maximising uptime, improving operational efficiency and achieving long-term value. Our role is to work alongside our customers, going the extra mile to help keep their businesses moving.”

Imperial Motors Zambia contributes 12 years of automotive retail and service experience to the collaboration. As a member of Motus Africa, the distributor combines nationwide market intelligence with established regional resources. The integration of commercial heavy vehicles complements its existing vehicle distribution portfolio, which features Nissan, OMODA, and JAECOO.

Christophe Henning, General Manager of Imperial Motors Zambia, described the launch as an important milestone for the business:

“The introduction of UD Trucks is an exciting new chapter for Imperial Motors Zambia. We are proud to partner with a commercial vehicle brand whose heritage in Japanese engineering and commitment to reliability align with our ambition to deliver quality products and customer support.

“Our focus is on building lasting relationships with Zambian businesses and becoming a trusted transport partner. We recognise that our responsibility extends well beyond the initial vehicle purchase. Customers need dependable products, access to genuine parts, skilled technicians and professional aftersales support throughout their vehicles’ operating lives.

“Through this partnership, we are committed to developing the local capabilities and customer relationships that will support the long-term growth of UD Trucks in Zambia.”

Over the next three to five years, Imperial Motors Zambia plans continuous investments in diagnostic facilities, specialised workshop tooling, and technician accreditation across Lusaka, Kitwe, and Solwezi to sustain growing commercial vehicle volumes.