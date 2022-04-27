UPS has appointed Ufku Akaltan as President for the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa (ISMEA), following the retirement of Jean-Francois Condamine.

Akaltan will be responsible for more than 70 countries in the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, an official statement said.

Akaltan will lead the implementation of UPS's asset-light strategy to help businesses connect seamlessly with customers around the world. Among his priorities will be contributing towards UPS's Environment and Sustainability Goals of carbon neutrality for our global operations by 2050, the statement added.

"I'm excited to increase collaboration with small businesses to uplift them through faster and more efficient logistics," says Akaltan."We will continue to innovate within the healthcare sector and drive greater sustainability and inclusivity across international trade. I'm equally committed to our people – making UPS an even better place to work and an employer of choice. We also look forward to capitalising on the opportunities created through our role as the Official Logistics Partner of Expo 2020."

Akaltan started his career with UPS in 2001 as an intern while simultaneously working towards earning his master's degree. He was appointed Marketing Director for UPS UK, Ireland and Nordics in 2010, and then moved to Germany as Marketing Director. He subsequently held several leadership positions in the company including Country Manager for UPS Turkey in 2014, Country Manager for UPS Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg in 2018, and President, East Europe district in 2020.