The British International Freight Association (BIFA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ethiopian Freight Forwarders and Shipping Agents Association (EFFSAA) aimed at helping to modernise and enhance the competitiveness of Ethiopia’s freight forwarding and logistics sector.

Key areas of collaboration include the development of EFFSAA’s institutional capacity and value as a trade association; providing advisory support on technical and commercial matters for both the public and private sector; implementation of specialised training programmes for EFFSAA members as well as facilitating the exchange of resources and knowledge between the two associations and their members, according to an official release from BIFA.

"Senior representatives from BIFA visited Ethiopia recently to meet with key public and private stakeholders. Their visit culminated in an official signing ceremony attended by high-level government officials, development partners and industry stakeholders, who underscored the critical role this partnership will play in addressing Ethiopia’s logistics challenges and aligning the sector with global best practices."

Dawit Woubishet, President, EFFSAA says: "EFFSAA’s mission is to build a globally competitive logistics sector that supports Ethiopia’s economic growth by improving workforce skills, encouraging innovation, and creating international linkages. The agreement will help Ethiopia's logistics sector gain valuable experience from a well-established and well-respected trade association that also has a leading role within the global body for freight forwarding associations FIATA."

Steve Parker, Director General, BIFA adds: "I am pleased that recognition of BIFA’s expertise in numerous areas has led to this MoU, which will see both parties working together on the transformation that is taking place in the Ethiopian logistics sector. The agreement will help and benefit Ethiopians in the sector, and hopefully lead to some new lines of business for members of both trade associations."