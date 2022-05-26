InterGlobe Group and United Parcel Service (UPS) launched Movin, the new logistics brand in India.

Movin will launch special products starting from Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru.

UPS and InterGlobe formed a joint venture IRIS Transportation Services to handle Movin.

Ufku Akaltan, president, Indian sub-continent, Middle East & Africa, UPS, says: "Movin will complement our existing business and boost B2B business. UPS is excited to launch this new venture with Interglobe. Together, we will empower local businesses to grow and connect them to trade opportunities around the world."

JB Singh, director, InterGlobe Enterprises, added: " What matters more are values common to us. We are certain that our foray into logistics with Movin will contribute significantly to the rapid development and growth of businesses in India."

InterGlobe and UPS announced the launch of the joint venture and unveiled the brand during a press event held in New Delhi today.

With over 500,000 employees, UPS reported revenue of $97.3 billion in 2021.

