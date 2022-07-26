NYSE-listed UPS reported a 6 percent increase in Q22022 consolidated revenue at $24.8 billion on 12 percent increase in revenue per piece from domestic operations and 15 percent increase in revenue per piece from the international segment.

"Consolidated operating profit was $3.5 billion, up 8.5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021, and up 9.3 percent on an adjusted basis," says an official statement. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.29 was 7.5 percent above the same period in 2021.