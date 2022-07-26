UPS Q2 revenue up 6% on across-the-board show
Reaffirms 2022 topline guidance of about $102 billion; raises share repurchase target to $3 billion.
NYSE-listed UPS reported a 6 percent increase in Q22022 consolidated revenue at $24.8 billion on 12 percent increase in revenue per piece from domestic operations and 15 percent increase in revenue per piece from the international segment.
"Consolidated operating profit was $3.5 billion, up 8.5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021, and up 9.3 percent on an adjusted basis," says an official statement. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.29 was 7.5 percent above the same period in 2021.
"I want to thank UPSers around the world for delivering outstanding service to our customers," says Carol Tomé, CEO, UPS. "While the external environment is ever changing, our better not bigger strategic framework has fundamentally improved nearly every aspect of our business, enabling greater agility and strong financial performance."
Domestic revenue increased over 7 percent to $15.5 billion with an operating profit of $1.8 billion. International segment revenue was up over 5 percent to $5 billion and operating profit came in at $1.2 billion.
Supply chain solutions reported revenue of $4.2 billion and operating profit of $513 million.
UPS has reaffirmed its 2022 outlook of consolidated revenue of about $102 billion, capital expenditure of approximately $5.5 billion and dividend payments of about $5.2 billion.
UPS is also increasing its share repurchase target to $3 billion for 2022.