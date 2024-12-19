Vanguard recently handled the intricate logistics of delivering a 171-tonne, 50-metre cold box from Walvis Bay Port, Namibia, to a copper mine in Solwezi, Zambia, according to an official release from Vanguard.

The operation involved a total load combination of 75 metres with a gross combination mass of 338 tonnes. Vanguard deployed 8-axle and 11-axle Goldhofer multi-axle trailers, supported by two prime movers and 600-tonne capacity turntables. The equipment was arranged in a push-pull configuration with drawbars at both ends to maximise stability and maneuverability.

The cold box was transported over a distance of approximately 2,700 kilometres, demanding meticulous planning and precise execution, mentions the official release.

The operation began in August 2024 when the cold box was discharged and staged on stands at the port of Walvis Bay. Significant route modifications then had to be completed before the transportation could commence, including road works and the construction of 11 by-passes at various locations. This also included travelling through mines to by-pass bridges and congested suburbs. After two months of route modifications, the load was reloaded in October 2024, and the journey began in mid-October. The transport to the mine site took 45 days, the release added.

“The route was extremely challenging. Road obstructions and furniture had to be removed or adjusted to accommodate the load. Overnight parking and stopping were complicated by the limited availability of lay-by areas. Poor road conditions and severe congestion often forced our convoy to travel at speeds of just 2–5 km/h. We also had to cross various borders, navigate bridges, by-passes, towns, and tight corners, which required the expertise of the whole team,” says Juan Johnson, Field Manager, Vanguard.

“The biggest challenge in the project, and something which was entirely unexpected, was the extreme public interest that was generated over the course of the trip. Crowds began gathering in Namibia, sparking significant social media attention. By the time we reached Zambia, word of the unusual load had spread, and large crowds gathered to watch us drive by. In towns like Livingstone and Lusaka, hundreds of thousands of people came to watch. In Lusaka, police estimated that over one million spectators turned out. Managing these crowds required extensive support, with over 500 police officers allocated at certain points for escort and crowd control. Despite the logistical difficulties, the whole team managed this with exceptional professionalism.”

After a 45-day transport operation, the load reached the copper mine site on Monday, November 25, where it was successfully offloaded.