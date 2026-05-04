WCAworld has launched GAA NEO, a sub-network under its affiliate Global Affinity Alliance (GAA), to integrate emerging freight forwarders and enhance collaboration across its global network.

The initiative marks a strategic step to bring younger logistics companies into the GAA framework, while also creating additional opportunities for existing members. It is designed to connect early-stage companies with experienced operators in a structured environment, addressing the need for a scalable pathway that links innovation with industry expertise.

GAA NEO introduces a dual-value model. Established GAA members gain access to agile and growth-focused partners, as well as new trade lanes at an earlier stage. At the same time, GAA NEO participants receive exposure to industry best practices, mentorship, and the operational standards associated with GAA.

Brian Majerus, Managing Director of Global Affinity Alliance, said the initiative represents a long-term investment in the sector. “GAA NEO is a strategic investment in the future of the logistics industry. By fostering structured collaboration between emerging and established companies, we are creating a sustainable pipeline of high-quality partners and unlocking new commercial potential across our global community,” he said.

Members joining GAA NEO will operate within a defined framework that includes a minimum of eight months of proven business activity, USD 15,000 in financial protection when working with GAA or GAA NEO partners, and a commitment to professionalism aligned with GAA principles. They will also have access to a range of established WCAworld benefits.

The framework is intended to balance innovation with reliability and accountability, which is increasingly important in the evolving global supply chain environment.