Global freight forwarder WeFreight has opened for business in Kenya, with an office in Nairobi and future plans to establish a presence in Mombasa as its Kenya staff, currently numbering 10, expands.

The Kenya launch establishes a gateway for WeFreight's air and ocean freight forwarding business on the African continent, where it will offer all the logistics products and services typical of a large operator with global reach.

The company's initial focus in Kenya will be facilitation of FCL and LCL ocean freight imports, supported by customs clearance services, while also offering a full range of air freight solutions for customers requiring faster freight shipping. In addition, WeFreight will provide project logistics services, dry bulk vessel charters, refrigerated and temperature-controlled shipping, and warehousing.

A dedicated helpdesk will serve as a channel for WeFreight's other offices to make enquiries and arrange service integrations for smooth freight connections with Africa. Meanwhile, a first step towards differentiation in local markets will be the launch of a dedicated LCL containerized ocean freight service between Dubai and Mombasa.

Commenting on the company's plans for Africa, Ingo Kloepper, Global Managing Director, WeFreight, said "We are delighted to continue WeFreight's expansion with the launch and opening of our new office in Kenya. As an agile leader in emerging markets logistics, our development in Kenya allows us to offer wider coverage to our customers."

Adding to this, Darren Brown, WeFreight Managing Director, East Africa, said "The WeFreight team in Kenya and beyond will be focused on serving our fast-growing customer base, who are now able to tap into the amazing potential that the continent of Africa offers. "

In its role as a trade facilitator for emerging markets, WeFreight recognizes that enterprises and organizations around the world, as well as in Africa itself, could unlock huge revenue potential from the region's growth in trade partnership opportunities. By bringing its expertise, technology, and service ethos directly onto the African continent, WeFreight will be in a position to help customers explore those opportunities to the maximum. WeFreight is a fast-growing freight forwarder with a digital focus on serving customers both large and small with a full range of products and services.